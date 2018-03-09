Hilary Duff and Boyfriend Matthew Koma Adopt Sweet Dog Lucy Together: Pic!

Welcome to the family, Lucy!

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, have adopted a precious pup. The Younger star, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news.

“Hey guys! We adopted an old dog. Thank you so much @loveleorescue #welovelucy,” Duff captioned a shot of herself and Koma posing with Lucy.

In the pic, the older pooch is wearing a red bandana and sitting (like the good girl she is!) in front of the couple.

Duff confirmed this past December that she is back together with Koma, 30, for the third time. The couple first started dating three years ago but have been on-again-off-again in the time since.

The former child star explained their dynamic on The Talkin December, saying, “I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."

She went on to note that, “Timing is such a big deal!”

This past Valentine’s Day, Koma took to Instagram to share his love for his girlfriend, caption a series of pics with Duff, “My always Valentine ba. Asked her out three Valentine’s ago. Many uni and ikura later, here we are.”

