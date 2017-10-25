Hilary Duff Kisses Matthew Koma on Sweet Sushi Date -- See the Pic!

Duff and Koma were first romantically linked in January, displaying plenty of PDA in the following months and vacationing together in Costa Rica. ET then learned in April that the two had called it quits a month before.

In July, the former Disney star was spotted cozying up with businessman Ely Sandvik. The fling appeared to have been short-lived and she's now spending more time with Koma.

Earlier this month, Koma shared a throwback pic on Instagram of him and Duff lovingly gazing at each other.