Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Kiss With Boyfriend Matthew Koma -- See the Pic!
Hilary Duff is feeling the love!
The Younger star was spotted packing on the PDA with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday.
Duff sported a cute yellow dress for the outing, while Koma rocked an all-black ensemble. The couple couldn't look more in love as they shared a sweet kiss.
Duff later took to Instagram to share a series of Polaroid photos from her day with Koma, writing, "A good day."
The pair were first romantically linked in January, and even vacationed together in Costa Rica before calling it quits in March. In July, the 30-year-old singer-actress was spotted with businessman Ely Sandvik, though things fizzled out and now Duff is back with Koma.
See more in the video below.
