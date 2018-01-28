Hillary Clinton, John Legend and Cardi B Hilariously Read From 'Fire and Fury' During GRAMMYs

Truth can be stranger than fiction, even more so when read aloud by famous musicians and singers.

In a segment that began like a highlight for the Spoken Word Album category at the GRAMMYs, James Corden pointed out it's an award that the current U.S. president, Donald Trump, could theoretically be honored with next year.

The bit then cut to auditions for narrators of the now infamous book about President Trump, Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff.

First up taking a crack at reading the book aloud was John Legend, who was dismissed for being "too smooth."

DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg all did their best to do the book justice, adding some of their signature flair to different excerpts.

Cardi B had one of the funniest ad-lib reactions of all. "I can't believe this," the rapper said with a laugh after reading a section about Trump heading to bed at 6:30 p.m. with cheeseburgers. "This how he lives his life?"

But there was one surprise reader who stole the show with her reading. Initially hidden by the book cover, the final narrator-to-be was none other than Hillary Clinton.

.@HillaryClinton makes an appearance at #Grammys during a reading of "Fire and Fury." The book details President Trump's first year in the White House. https://t.co/Ohuj7xk2eopic.twitter.com/p4QZhUaLxb — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2018

"That's it, that's the one," Corden declared as Clinton finished.

"GRAMMY's in the bag?" she asked. "GRAMMY's in the bag," Corden assured her.

It was one of the biggest surprises of the night. Watch the entire segment below.

And for more on the GRAMMYs, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Oprah Winfrey Has Said About Not Running for President

Billy Bush Weighs In on Donald Trump for Reportedly Calling Lewd Tape Fake

Bruno Mars and Cardi B Bring the House Down With Funky 'Finesse' GRAMMYs Performance