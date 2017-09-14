Hillary Scott Reveals Gender of Her Twins With the Cutest Pic: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Hillary Scott's family will soon be a party of five, and she couldn't be more thrilled.
On Thursday, the Lady Antebellum singer revealed that she and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twin girls. Scott made the gender reveal on Instagram by sharing an adorable photo of three ballerina tutus and little shoes -- one outfit for her 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, and two others for her twins.
"We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!" the 31-year-old country crooner captioned the sweet image. "Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls."
Needless to say, Scott and her hubby are also thrilled to be expanding their brood. "Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women!" she continued. "Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!"
If it were up to Scott, she'd probably have a family band! In an interview with ET back in 2015, she talked about having Eisele in the studio with her.
"She definitely is finding her voice," she said. "So, I'm hoping that on the right day we'll be in and I'll be singing vocals and I can throw her in with me."
Scott exclaimed, "That would be priceless to capture her sweet little voice on a song."
