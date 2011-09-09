Lea Michele & Stars Count Down to 'New Years Eve'

Glee songbird Lea Michele joins a huge, all-star cast in the holiday romantic comedy New Year's Eve -- and we have a look behind the scenes!

Just like Valentine's Day, director Garry Marshall has recruited a mega-watt cast for New Year's Eve: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Robert De Niro, Josh Duhamel, Zac Efron, Hector Elizondo, Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Seth Meyers, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Til Schweiger, Hilary Swank and Sofia Vergara.

Celebrating love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and fresh starts, the romantic comedy follows the above cast in intertwining stories told in the hours leading up to the most dazzling night of the year amid the pulse and promise of New York City.

The New Year's Eve ball drops in theaters December 9.