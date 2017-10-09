'Hocus Pocus' Director Kenny Ortega on Film’s Remake Without Bette Midler & Sarah Jessica Parker (Exclusive)

Hocus Pocus director Kenny Ortega says the Disney Channel’s upcoming remake of the 1993 Halloween flick would be “much more fun” with the film’s original cast.

ET confirmed in September that a “new iteration” of the beloved movie was in the works, with a new cast taking over the roles of the three witch sisters originally played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

“More power to 'em!” Ortega told ET’s Deidre Behar at The L.A. Dance Project's annual gala at their brand new space in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. “I would like to see a sequel, and I think that the fans would like to see a sequel.”

“I think it would be much more fun to bring the ladies back,” the producer, director and choreographer added. “They’re all still vital and in their prime and capable of doing so much that it would be great to see Bette and Kathy and Sarah come back together to do another movie and I think they would like to.”