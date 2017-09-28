'Hocus Pocus' Remake in the Works at Disney Channel

Bubble, bubble. Our favorite three witches may be about to cause more trouble!

A "new iteration" of the 1993 Halloween film,Hocus Pocus, is in the works at Disney Channel, a rep for the network tells ET. Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) and David Kirschner (The Addams Family) -- who served as a producer on the original film -- are set to executive produce. Deadline was the first to report, adding that a new cast will be reprising the roles, including the witch sisters, initially immortalized by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Disney Channel revival is fitting for the film, which saw only modest theatrical numbers, but became a cult hit as a staple of the network's Halloween programming.