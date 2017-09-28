'Hocus Pocus' Remake in the Works at Disney Channel
Bubble, bubble. Our favorite three witches may be about to cause more trouble!
A "new iteration" of the 1993 Halloween film,Hocus Pocus, is in the works at Disney Channel, a rep for the network tells ET. Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) and David Kirschner (The Addams Family) -- who served as a producer on the original film -- are set to executive produce. Deadline was the first to report, adding that a new cast will be reprising the roles, including the witch sisters, initially immortalized by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The Disney Channel revival is fitting for the film, which saw only modest theatrical numbers, but became a cult hit as a staple of the network's Halloween programming.
ET spoke to Kenny Ortega, who directed the original film (but is not linked to the remake), at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April about the possibility of doing another Hocus Pocus.
"You know, from your mouth to his ears, to Walt [Disney]'s ears," Ortega coyly answered, while adding, "I'd love to work with [Midler] again."
More game for another Hocus Pocus are both Midler and Parker, who told ET at the Fast Company festival in November that she'd love to revisit both the Disney film and her iconic series, Sex and the City.
"It would be amazing if we could do both in one year!" Parker exclaimed.
So, don't be surprised if you see those two popping up in witch hats somewhere in the upcoming movie!
