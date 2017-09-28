'Hocus Pocus' Remake in the Works at Disney Channel With an Entirely New Cast

The Sanderson sisters will be running amok once again, but there's a catch...

A "new iteration" of the 1993 Halloween film,Hocus Pocus, is in the works at Disney Channel, a rep for the network tells ET. Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) and David Kirschner (The Addams Family) -- who served as a producer on the original film -- are set to executive produce. Deadline was the first to report, adding that a new cast will be reprising the roles, including the witch sisters, initially immortalized by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the film only modest theatrical numbers upon its initial release, it soon became a cult hit with fans clamoring for a sequel in recent years. So you can imagine their dismay at learning of a remake with an entirely new cast -- good thing they had Twitter to unleash their feelings.