'Hocus Pocus' Remake in the Works at Disney Channel With an Entirely New Cast
The Sanderson sisters will be running amok once again, but there's a catch...
A "new iteration" of the 1993 Halloween film,Hocus Pocus, is in the works at Disney Channel, a rep for the network tells ET. Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) and David Kirschner (The Addams Family) -- who served as a producer on the original film -- are set to executive produce. Deadline was the first to report, adding that a new cast will be reprising the roles, including the witch sisters, initially immortalized by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.
While the film only modest theatrical numbers upon its initial release, it soon became a cult hit with fans clamoring for a sequel in recent years. So you can imagine their dismay at learning of a remake with an entirely new cast -- good thing they had Twitter to unleash their feelings.
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Wants to Make 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Sex and the City' Sequels
When ET spoke to Kenny Ortega, who directed the original film and is not linked to the remake, in April about the possibility of doing another Hocus Pocus, he seemed game.
"You know, from your mouth to his ears, to Walt [Disney]'s ears," Ortega coyly answered, while adding, "I'd love to work with [Midler] again."
MORE: 19 Reasons Why 'Hocus Pocus' Is the Best Halloween Movie of All Time!
More game for another Hocus Pocus are both Midler and Parker, who told ET at the Fast Company festival in November that she'd love to revisit both the Disney film and her iconic series, Sex and the City.
"It would be amazing if we could do both in one year!" Parker exclaimed.
For now, at least we'll always have the original!
PIC: Bette Midler Brings Winifred Sanderson Back to Life in Epic 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Costume