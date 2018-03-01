'Hocus Pocus' Star Vinessa Shaw Welcomes Son Jack -- 2 1/2 Weeks Late!

A spell has been put on Vinessa Shaw!



The Hocus Pocus star felt the magic when she gave birth to her first child on Feb. 20.



Shaw revealed that she and her husband, graphic designer Kristopher Gifford, had welcomed their son, Jack, well past the little one's due date with a very sweet Instagram post showing the proud mom holding her newborn's tiny hand.

"After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!!" she wrote.



"Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition!" she continued. "He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!...Ok that’s all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time!"



The 41-year-old actress concluded with the very appropriate hashtags, "#happymommy," "#happyfamily" and "#champions."

Shaw, who played Allison in the beloved Halloween movie and also starred in Ray Donovan, announced that she was pregnant last August, sharing the news with a photo of her and her husband standing in front of an epic wallpaper that read, "Great News! I Am Pregnant."

"Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!..." Shaw captioned the pic of the soon-to-be parents. "My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness 😉🐣💫."



A couple of days later she shared a photo of someone else's pregnancy announcement that used one of Bette Midler's most famous lines from Hocus Pocus, "Winnie, I smell... a child."



"Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement??" Shaw asked on Instagram.

Either way, we're sure the new parents are just excited to have finally met their bundle of joy. Congrats!



