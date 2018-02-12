Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Share How They're Dealing With Being Away From Kids During Olympics (Exclusive)

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are huge endorsers of video phones while they're covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The co-anchors of the Today show are both mothers to kids under the age of three, and while it's certainly hard to be away from their little ones, they told ET via satellite on Monday that they are making due and leaning on each other.

"I mean, it's an adjustment," admitted Guthrie -- who is mom to 1-year-old son Charles and 3-year-old daughter Vale. "There's no question. When you're a mom, your heart is always where your kids are."

That being said, the newswomen are utilizing technology to check in with their families. "Savannah's daughter just FaceTimed her and it was the cutest thing," shared Kotb -- who has an 11-month-old daughter, Haley Joy. "She was playing Bananagrams, and it's a moment in her life. She was spelling words and it was like the coolest little moment and that will sustain us. You get one of those and you go, 'OK.'"

Guthrie, 46, added, "We're lucky, we don't travel all that often. This is unusual that we're gone this long, so we're holding onto each other, and we're having a great time and being in the moment -- and we're going to race home to those babies."

Reunited in #Pyeonchang A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 11, 2018 at 6:41pm PST

Despite being far from home, Guthrie noted that Kotb is killing it at the Olympics. "Hoda is totally in her element, because she's everyone's greatest cheerleader," she said in praise of her co-anchor. "She really gets to know the athletes and their families, and we all do, and we really love that."

Kotb further talked about the feeling of hope that comes with covering the Olympic games. "I think if you feel at all depressed, or turned off by what's happening in your life, or in the world or whatever, all you have to do is look into the eyes of a 17-year-old kid who just made history, or whose life changed, or who achieved a dream, because he worked so hard," she expressed. "Or a young lady who was scared before she hit the ice and she finally had all this confidence up. It just makes you believe in things that are good and right and joyful."

Guthrie chimed in, "We're on the same team, we're all rooting for Team USA, and I think it's a great thing to share. The Olympics are always a cultural event because we're all watching, we're all in it together. We all care. We're all rooting for the same team and I hope that feeling really lasts."

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are airing on NBC until Feb. 25.

