Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Take Multiple Tumbles During Ski Lesson at 2018 Olympics

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie might be good at reporting on the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, but attempting one of the sports did not come so easy.

On Wednesday's Today show, the co-anchors revealed that they received a ski lesson from Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy, but even he couldn't keep them from falling down the bunny slopes.

Prior to the tutorial, Kotb admitted that she had only skied one other time while Guthrie had never taken up the sport. This was evident when the two attempted to get off the ski lift and Kotb took a tumble into the snow.

After learning the pizza trick -- which is when you touch the tip of your skis together to make the shape of a pizza -- it was Guthrie that started to have trouble making her way down the small slope.

Seeing her struggle, Kenworthy made an "executive decision" to give the 46-year-old newswoman a piggyback down the mountain.

Kotb and Guthrie are having lots of fun while covering the Winter Olympics, and shared with ET what it means to be part of such a historic occasion.

"Hoda is totally in her element, because she's everyone's greatest cheerleader," Guthrie said in praise of her co-anchor. "She really gets to know the athletes and their families, and we all do, and we really love that."

Kotb, 53, further talked about the feeling of hope that comes with covering the Olympic games. "I think if you feel at all depressed, or turned off by what's happening in your life, or in the world or whatever, all you have to do is look into the eyes of a 17-year-old kid who just made history, or whose life changed, or who achieved a dream, because he worked so hard," she expressed. "Or a young lady who was scared before she hit the ice and she finally had all this confidence up. It just makes you believe in things that are good and right and joyful."

