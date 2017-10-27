News

Hoda Kotb ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Show Off Daughter Haley Joy’s First Halloween Costume -- See the Adorable Pic!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Getty Images

Hoda Kotb loves her little pumpkin!

The Today show anchor took to Instagram on Thursday to show off daughter Haley Joy’s first Halloween costume. 

“I couldn’t wait !! 🎃,” Kotb captioned an adorable photo of Haley dressed as a plush pumpkin.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Morning Photo of Haley Joy 'Just Because'

Kotb revealed in February that she had adopted Haley, who was born on Valentine’s Day. 

“When I look at her, I see forever,” the mother of one said during her emotional return to the Today show. “I see past me. I see the future, which I guess I never saw.” 

“I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family and by everyone who’s held her,” she continued. “There’s certainly no doubt about that. I don’t think she’s going to know what to do with all the love.” 

See more in the video below. 

Related Gallery