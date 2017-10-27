Hoda Kotb ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Show Off Daughter Haley Joy’s First Halloween Costume -- See the Adorable Pic!

Kotb revealed in February that she had adopted Haley, who was born on Valentine’s Day.

“When I look at her, I see forever,” the mother of one said during her emotional return to the Today show. “I see past me. I see the future, which I guess I never saw.”

“I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family and by everyone who’s held her,” she continued. “There’s certainly no doubt about that. I don’t think she’s going to know what to do with all the love.”

