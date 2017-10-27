Hoda Kotb ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Show Off Daughter Haley Joy’s First Halloween Costume -- See the Adorable Pic!
Hoda Kotb loves her little pumpkin!
The Today show anchor took to Instagram on Thursday to show off daughter Haley Joy’s first Halloween costume.
“I couldn’t wait !! 🎃,” Kotb captioned an adorable photo of Haley dressed as a plush pumpkin.
Kotb revealed in February that she had adopted Haley, who was born on Valentine’s Day.
“When I look at her, I see forever,” the mother of one said during her emotional return to the Today show. “I see past me. I see the future, which I guess I never saw.”
“I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family and by everyone who’s held her,” she continued. “There’s certainly no doubt about that. I don’t think she’s going to know what to do with all the love.”
