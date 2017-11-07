At Home With Steph and Ayesha Curry: Is the Fam Headed to Reality TV?
Steph and Ayesha Curry may be burgeoning media moguls… but let’s be honest, Riley’s the real star of the show.
ET was at home with the NBA star and Food Network host, who opened up on whether they would ever do a reality show with their 5-year-old daughter, Riley.
“We won't go down that road,” Steph said, while Ayesha laughed, “No, I don’t think you'll ever see that.”
It’s always good to let your kid be a kid -- though, she is a joy to watch on the couple’s social media and post-game press conferences with Steph!
“I think when you see Riley on the podium and stuff, that’s exactly how I would have acted back when I was a kid,” Steph shared.
Meanwhile, with Riley and her 2-year-old sister, Ryan, the couple also expanded on whether there may be any more kids -- including a little boy! -- in their near future.
“He doesn’t have a boy, he doesn’t have a fella ,” Ayesha shared. “He's been begging me for, like, a year now and… Whoo!”
In the meantime, the Currys will keep doing what they do best, with the benefit of Ayesha’s new kitchenware collection.
“I created this honestly for myself,” Ayesha explained of the collection. “I wanted stuff I could leave out on the counter and I felt like it was beautiful.”
