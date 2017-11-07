At Home With Steph and Ayesha Curry: Is the Fam Headed to Reality TV?

Steph and Ayesha Curry may be burgeoning media moguls… but let’s be honest, Riley’s the real star of the show.

ET was at home with the NBA star and Food Network host, who opened up on whether they would ever do a reality show with their 5-year-old daughter, Riley.

“We won't go down that road,” Steph said, while Ayesha laughed, “No, I don’t think you'll ever see that.”

It’s always good to let your kid be a kid -- though, she is a joy to watch on the couple’s social media and post-game press conferences with Steph!