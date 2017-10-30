‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Responds to 'Deeply Troubling' Kevin Spacey Allegations

Hours after the report, 58-year-old Spacey tweeted that he was "beyond horrified" at Rapp's story, and came out as gay.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

"I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy," he continued. "As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

