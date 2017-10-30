'House of Cards' Ending After Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Allegation
House of Cards will end after its next season, ET can confirm.
While Deadline reports that Netflix opted to pull the plug on the Emmy-winning show on Monday, a source close to production tells ET that the decision to end the show after its sixth season was made “months ago.”
Another insider adds that “even before all of this, the show had kind of run its course.” The source confirmed that filming commenced on season six of the series two weeks ago.
Confirmation of the popular series ending comes a day after actor Anthony Rapp accused its lead star, Kevin Spacey, of making sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.
On Monday, Netflix and Media Rights Capital released a statement, announcing that company executives had flown to Baltimore, Maryland, to meet with House of Cards cast and crew following the reports.
“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” reads the statement. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”
Following the allegation, Spacey took to Twitter, announcing that he did not remember the incident alleged by Rapp in a Buzzfeed News report.
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago.”
“But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," Spacey continued.
The 58-year-old actor then shared how the allegations had prompted him to “address other things about my life,” confirming that he has had relationships with both men and women and now chooses “to live as a gay man.”
Reporting by Katie Krause.