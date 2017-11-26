'House of Cards' Final Season Still on Hold, But Hopes to Resume Production 'Soon'
Filming of the upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards continues to be postponed in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against its former star, Kevin Spacey.
In a letter obtained by ET sent to the HOC cast and crew, Pauline Micelli -- who oversees business and legal affairs for Media Rights Capital's television productions (the company that produces the series in conjunction with Netflix) -- detailed the plans for the show's indefinite hiatus.
"As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand," the letter begins. "As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus."
"We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon," Micelli continues.
She also laid out how cast and crew members of various levels would be paid in the upcoming weeks, and acknowledged that others may have to "find other work in the interim."
Micelli concluded the letter thanking everyone for their patience and understanding.
"These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen," she writes. "The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business."
The letter also promises an additional update on Dec. 8.
ET has also reached out to Netflix for comment.
House of Cardswent on hiatus at the end of October, following allegations by actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Shortly after that, Netflix announced that it was cutting ties with Spacey, and Media Rights Capital has been conducting an investigation into alleged on-set sexual misconduct by the actor.
