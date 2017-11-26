'House of Cards' Final Season Still on Hold, But Hopes to Resume Production 'Soon'

Filming of the upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards continues to be postponed in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against its former star, Kevin Spacey.

In a letter obtained by ET sent to the HOC cast and crew, Pauline Micelli -- who oversees business and legal affairs for Media Rights Capital's television productions (the company that produces the series in conjunction with Netflix) -- detailed the plans for the show's indefinite hiatus.

"As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand," the letter begins. "As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus."

"We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon," Micelli continues.

She also laid out how cast and crew members of various levels would be paid in the upcoming weeks, and acknowledged that others may have to "find other work in the interim."