Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend on Live TV After World Series Win -- See the Ring!
It was a big night for Carlos Correa!
Not only did the Houston Astros shortstop celebrate his team's World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he also popped the question to his 21-year-old girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, on live television!
“Right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Correa announced during an interview with Fox Sports: MLB on Wednesday night while on the field at Dodgers Stadium.
That's when the 23-year-old athlete got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend. "Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world," he said while pulling out a huge diamond ring. "Will you marry me?"
Rodriguez was clearly overwhelmed by the proposal but was quick to pull back the barrier between them, exclaiming, "Oh my God! Oh my God!"
When Correa asked if her response was a "yes," she proclaimed, "Yes!"
Rodriguez -- who was Miss Texas USA 2016 and Miss Texas Teen USA 2013 -- happily posed with her huge ring for photographers. "Let’s celebrate!" Correa told spectators after his successful proposal.
