Houston Astros Take Home First-Ever World Series Title, Beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7
After seven of the most exciting World Series games in recent memory, the Houston Astros won their first-ever championship title against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
The American League champs beat the boys in blue 5-1 in Dodger Stadium, during a heated but ultimately anticlimactic game, led by series MVP George Springer, who set and tied several postseason hitting records during the electric seven game battle.
The Astros previously made it to World Series in 2005, when they were part of the National League, but were swept by the Chicago White Sox. The Astros are now the only MLB team to win a pennant in both leagues.
The hard-fought victory comes as a bright moment for the city of Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in August.
The win was also a particularly joyous occasion for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who took home a championship ring, and also presented a ring of his own.
While talking with Fox Sports after the game, Correa stepped away from the interview to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend, who was standing near him, bringing her to tears of joy.
Game 7 obviously came as a significant let down for Dodgers fans, and not only because of the loss. The hotly anticipated match-up proved to be one of the only lackluster games of the series.
The Astros and the Dodgers battled fiercely throughout the first six games. Many of the match-ups were decided by only a single run, and Game 5 of the series saw the Astros beat the Dodgers 13-12 in extra innings.
However, in the final showdown, the Astros earned their five runs off pitcher Yu Darvish in the first two innings, then their bats went silent for the remainder of the game. Meanwhile, the Dodgers put men on base in almost every inning, but failed to score except for a single run in the sixth. Despite good pitching late from stars Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen, they never managed to regain the early lost ground.
This was the Dodgers' first time playing the World Series since 1988, when they earned the title over the Oakland Athletics in five games.