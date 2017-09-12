EXCLUSIVE: How Big Freedia Became a 'Better, Improved Freedia' After Felony Charge

“I made a mistake in my life and got into some legal issues,” she says, “and I’m just happy that I owned up to my mistake and let my fans know that, you know, that no matter what you’re going through in your life, you can bounce back from it. I won’t let them down moving forward.”

Freedia readily admits that it was “challenging” to work through her hardships, including substance abuse, while the cameras were rolling for her reality show. In June, according to several news reports, Freedia tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine use ahead of her sentencing for theft of federal housing money.

“I’m in a better place than I was last year,” she says, crediting her family and friends, the support she received from her hometown of New Orleans and also the power of prayer. “I was going through a lot of trying times last year and adversity was coming at me all kinds of ways, but I definitely grew into a better place in my life and in my career. I’m sober, I have a clearer mind and I’m on the path to more happiness.”