How Channing Tatum Told His Wife Jenna Dewan About His Stripper Past and Her Surprising Reaction (Exclusive)
It’s no secret that Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum are couple goals, and that’s probably because the pair have been upfront with each other from the start!
Channing, 37, spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the premiere of War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend on Monday night about how he revealed to his future bride that he was previously a male stripper.
“I think it was one of the very first like dinners we ever had together,” he told ET. “I don't know. I'm not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know just like everybody.”
Clearly it didn’t bother Jenna, and Channing added, “Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions then guys do. Guys want to know everything about it like what how much? When? Were you naked?”
MORE: Channing Tatum’s Dad Found Out He’d Been a Stripper After He Gave Ellen DeGeneres a Lap Dance on TV
When his producing partner Reid Carolin asked just how much money he made for stripping, Channing joked, “Sadly not enough. Like for what I was doing for the dollar, not enough of the dollars.”
Channing walked the carpet with his wife of eight years, and couldn’t help but gush about her.
“She is gorgeous. Look at her!” he said. “She's tall and she's lanky. That's how I like them.”
The actor recently was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he pranked his daughter Everly into thinking he’d eaten all of her Halloween candy.
“That’s one of those wounds that will come back in years,” he quipped. “Kids are really quick to forgive, but I think probably around 13 it’ll come back, and she'll make me pay then.”
In addition to his wife and daughter, Channing has another very special relationship in his life.
“One of the most meaningful relationships I have ever had in my life -- other than my daughter and my wife and my buddy Reid -- is with my dog LuLu,” he explained, adding of the War Dog documentary, “You'll get to see the bond that even goes to deeper depths in this sort of world.”
For more from Tatum, watch the clip below!