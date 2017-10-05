How Chrissie Fit and 'Pitch Perfect 3' Are Challenging Latino Stereotypes (Exclusive)

"Here, I was very lucky that we were able to talk before filming, and I had freedom to improvise and talk about different options," she added. "And you'll ultimately see me sing a little more in this movie, which is really exciting. It will be fun for people to see a different side of Flo."

Fit admitted there's "still work to be done" in changing Latino stereotypes in Hollywood, but is proud to be part of showcasing a different side of Latinos and bringing their stories to the mainstream.

"I think that's why Pitch Perfect is so popular, because it's a story about 10 women, [but one that is] universal for everyone," she shared, before praising how "supportive" her cast is in real life. "We're all like, real friends."

"We just vacationed together in Cabo in May after we wrapped the movie, so we love spending time together," she explained. "When we were doing rehearsals, we made a pact to not just enjoy the ride of filming, but also create memories when we were in Atlanta, and I think we did that. We're really close."