How Cyndi Lauper Is Letting Those With Psoriasis Know They’re Not Alone (Exclusive)

Cyndi Lauper still just wants to have fun, but at one point, she was hiding a very serious health issue.

“I had psoriasis and I was very very sick,” the iconic songstress shares. “I remember, you know, putting clothes on, hiding.”

Now, the “Time After Time” singer has teamed up with Novartis on the SEEMEtoknow campaign, an initiative for those let those living with the same struggle to share their stories and let others know they are not alone.

“To hear their stories, and how they dealt with it, and to know you’re not alone and you don't have to be invisible,” Lauper explains on-set of the music video for her new song, “Hope,” which is all about raising awareness of the disease.