How Drew and Jonathan Scott Kept Their Surprise 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance a Secret (Exclusive)
It was a memorable night indeed for Drew Scott on Dancing With the Stars.
The Property Brothers star hit the dance floor with pro partner Emma Slater on Monday, performing the jive to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" to honor his most memorable year -- 2007, when he and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, officially became The Property Brothers. But it was the one major surprise -- Jonathan joining in -- that had everyone in the audience cheering.
"We kept it, like, the biggest secret and Drew is not very good at keeping secrets, so I'm amazed nobody knew," Jonathan told ET's Cameron Mathison backstage.
"It was really hard because then when we did our rehearsals, he didn't even come out for the rehearsals," Drew added. "We rehearsed privately."
Just as shocked as the audience was judge Bruno Tonioli, who even mistook Jonathan for Drew.
"What's funny is when I was sitting next to Bruno, he looked over and he's like, 'Drew, why are you here?'" Jonathan said with a laugh. "Because I squatted down next to him, I was hiding and he's like, 'Drew, you're up next, get out there.'"
The only person not in the dark, however, was the one person you can't keep secrets from...Mom.
"Mom knew," Jonathan revealed. "And that was it."
Drew scored a 24 out of 30 last night, earning praise from all three judges last night. "That was undoubtedly your best dance," judge Len Goodman told Drew and Emma.
