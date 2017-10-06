How ‘Fargo’ Afforded Allison Tolman the Opportunity to Be Choosy About Her Roles (Exclusive)

When Tolman hears that description, she laughs with sudden recognition that, yes, certain roles appeal to her more than others. "I guess I'm not offered a lot of superheroes," she tells ET. "I tend to be drawn to the roles where women are the heroes of their own story, and most of those women are real women. They are just trying to get through the day and hold down a job. I think that that's enough of a challenge."

In the film Barracuda, which opens in limited release on Friday, Oct. 6, she plays one of those women. Merle is the daughter of a famous country singer who is cruising along with a normal life until her half-sister, Sinaloa (Sophie Reid), appears on her doorstep. Sinaloa is the product of an affair their father had on tour in the U.K., and she's a singer-songwriter with a bit of a crazy streak. While Merle's life is going OK, with a good job and a fiancé, the longer Sinaloa stays around, the more Merle questions what her own life should be.