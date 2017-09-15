How Fergie and Josh Duhamel Supported Each Other Since Splitting in February
There's a reason no one knew about Fergie and Josh Duhamel's split until seven months after it happened -- the former couple continued to support each other in the press and on social media even after their breakup.
In a statement to ET on Thursday, the pair, who actually split in February, explained that they'll "always be united in our support of each other and our family," and have proven that through and through.
Here's how Fergie and Duhmael have continued to support each other since calling it quits:
Feb. 20 -- Anniversary Talk
ET caught up with Duhamel in February, right around the time they decided to separate, when he gushed about celebrating their 8-year wedding anniversary just a few weeks earlier.
"We went to dinner. We went on a family thing, and then went to dinner and flowers," Duhamel said. "I wish I could tell you I whisked her away to Fiji for the weekend, but no."
"[It was] a nice dinner," he added.
May 14 -- Mother's Day
The pair continued to spend time as a family with their then-3-year-old son, Axl, and Duhamel even wished Fergie a happy Mother's Day on Instagram.
"The thing that really amazes me about her is her incredible patience and absolute dedication and love for him," he told AOL.com just a few days before the holiday. "She puts him above anything else."
"For a girl, which everything has always been about her, to see what the love of a child can do is pretty amazing. She would do anything for that kid," he added. "She's an amazing mom."
May 21 -- Confidence Boost
While chatting with ET at the Billboard Music Awards later that month, Duhamel revealed what Fergie thinks of his sex symbol status.
"I think she does [think I'm a sex symbol]. She still likes me. She's actually the confidence that I need," he shared, before praising the singer amid rumors she was joining the judging table on American Idol.
"She would be great at it!" he said. "She would be very great at it!"
June 17 -- Father's Day
Fergie wished Duhamel a happy Father's Day on "London time," as the family was separated for the holiday while the actor promoted Transformers: The Last Knight in the U.K.
Duhamel revealed to ET during the film's junket the next day that the singer had also sent him a surprise cake.
"I got this amazing cake from my wife. Actually, my son sent it to me, but it's a beautiful cake that they sent right in the middle of the junket today. It was really something," he told ET at the time. "I literally teared up a little bit, because I wasn't expecting it. I was like, 'OK, I need a minute,' because it was so cute."
"That's all I really care about," he added of his family.
June 18 -- Premiere Congrats
Fergie made sure that Duhamel felt the support of his family from miles away, as she congratulated him on Transformers' U.K. premiere with a sweet video of Axl.
June 21 -- He's Got Her Back(side)
Just a few days later, Duhamel made headlines after Instagramming a photo of Fergie's enviable backside during a performance.
"Damn you rocked it tonight babe. #hellofuture," he wrote, while the singer replied "thanx babe."
July 19 -- Home Sweet Home
Fergie showed support for Duhamel's home state when she performed at the North Dakota State Fair in July.
"WHO'S COMIN TO PARTY WITH US ON SATURDAY NIGHT?!!!" Duhamel captioned an Instagram post of himself and Fergie jamming out.
Aug. 24 -- "Deep Love"
Just three weeks before announcing their split, Fergie opened up to ET Canada about how her and Duhamel's marriage had evolved.
"Josh and I truly love each other," she revealed, admitting that it was becoming increasingly "difficult" to spend time together. "I mean, it's grown into a deeper thing to where it's like, we're friends, you know what I mean? There's a deep love there."
"Josh and I, we try to [see each other every] two weeks, but right now it's been a little bit difficult because he is directing a film that he co-wrote and is starring in, and I have the biggest project that I'd ever done coming out," she continued. "So, we're just trying to make it work, and it's just so much love with us."
Sept. 8 -- Adult Playtime
Fergie was still gushing about her and Duhamel's sex life during a radio interview with KTU Cubby and Carolina in the Morning on Sept. 8, revealing that the two kept their marriage fresh by using costumes in the bedroom.
“I have an Axl-safe costume closet where I have all my superhero stuff. That one doesn’t have a combination. [But] I do have one that’s locked that’s a little bit more mature,” she confessed, adding that she would be "flying right back to [Duhamel]" to try some on.
“I run around my house like I’m a ninja pirate or I’m Supergirl meets Batgirl,” she explained. “We run around the house and… you would be surprised. When I say ‘work hard, play hard,’ it used to be ‘play’ meant going out to the clubs and all of that. And once in a great while I get to do that, but most of my ‘play hard’ now is dressing up like a ninja princess or a pirate or any costume.”
“I like to let him decide because I like to let his imagination go and see where he takes it,” she said of her costume choices. “Now he’s doing a lot of fusion stuff, which is confusing for me. I’m like, ‘This is this category’ and he’s like, ‘No, Ninja pirates!’ So the Ninja pirates are now as one. You can sort of do a fusion.”
Sept. 14 -- "Nothing But Love"
ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with Duhamel just after they revealed their separation. "He told me today that there is nothing but love between the two of them, and that it is completely amicable, the split," Mathison revealed. "They just simply grew apart."
