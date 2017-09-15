How Fergie and Josh Duhamel Supported Each Other Since Splitting in February

There's a reason no one knew about Fergie and Josh Duhamel's split until seven months after it happened -- the former couple continued to support each other in the press and on social media even after their breakup.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, the pair, who actually split in February, explained that they'll "always be united in our support of each other and our family," and have proven that through and through.

Here's how Fergie and Duhmael have continued to support each other since calling it quits: