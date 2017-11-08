'How to Get Away With Murder' Sneak Peek: Annalise Faces Down the Other Side of 'Entrapment'! (Exclusive)
Annalise's class-action lawsuit is about to hit another roadblock in Thursday's all-new How to Get Away With Murder.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek, the hard-nosed lawyer looks like she's in for a win, having accumulated 79 prisoner plaintiffs in her suit against the government for negligence in the handling of public defender cases. And she's ready to press forward.
"All due respect, Mr. Attorney General, but it appears that you have more than enough help to do it without delaying the hearing," Annalise (Viola Davis) smirks.
However, the AG has an ace of his own up his sleeve, and as Bonnie (Liza Weil) and Nate (Billy Brown) exchange shady glances in the back of the courtroom, he offers it up.
After sniping at Annalise about her struggles with alcoholism -- which prompts her to present a folder full of urinalysis test results proving she's five-months sober -- he presents a photograph of her holding a "half-full bottle of scotch," taken just two days ago.
"This is entrapment, your honor!" Annalise exclaims, rising to her feet.
The episode, titled “Nobody Roots for Goliath,” will also follow Laurel (Karla Souza) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) in their ongoing plot to take down Laurel's father. But things aren't going smooth on that front either, as someone discovers their plans.
How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.