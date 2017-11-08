'How to Get Away With Murder' Sneak Peek: Annalise Faces Down the Other Side of 'Entrapment'! (Exclusive)

Annalise's class-action lawsuit is about to hit another roadblock in Thursday's all-new How to Get Away With Murder.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, the hard-nosed lawyer looks like she's in for a win, having accumulated 79 prisoner plaintiffs in her suit against the government for negligence in the handling of public defender cases. And she's ready to press forward.

"All due respect, Mr. Attorney General, but it appears that you have more than enough help to do it without delaying the hearing," Annalise (Viola Davis) smirks.