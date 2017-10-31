How to Get a Luxury Dining Experience on the Ultimate Date-Cation (Exclusive)

ET’s Keltie Knight and her husband visited Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the beautiful Vallarta Bay property of Secrets Resorts & Spas, where they gleaned some helpful tips on how to have the perfect dining experience on your date-cation.

Tip 1: Up the romance factor with a little wining and dining.

“One of the best things about Unlimited Luxury is the gourmet dining, we get to order exactly what we want of this exquisite menu and it's super romantic,” Knight observed.

Tip 2: Always save room for dessert.

The delicious food in the spectacular setting will leave you not wanting the meal to end.

“OK fine, I'll have one more bite, one more bite!” Knight decided.

When in paradise, it helps to eat like it!