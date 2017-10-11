How to Get Selena Quintanilla’s Iconic Look in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month: Watch! (Exclusive)

Have you been Dreaming of ways to achieve Selena Quintanilla’s flawless look? Well, you're in luck!

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ET’s beauty series, How-To Hollywood, invited celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega to show us how to achieve Selena’s timeless look using his new PUR Cosmetics Pro eye shadow palette.

“I think Selena inspired us all, really,” Ortega tells ET. "Americans, Mexicans, she really put her mark on this world. I'm proud to be Mexican because of her. She inspired a lot of [people].”

“I always go back and watch her last concert," Ortega adds, noting that her final performance at the Houston Astrodome "was such a legendary moment for her. You could tell the show [had] crazy energy and you can feel it through our little YouTube screens.”

"I would have loved to have done her makeup,” Ortega shares.