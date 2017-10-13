How ‘Girls’ Led Director Richard Shepard to the ‘Tokyo Project’ (Exclusive)

What Shepard came up with is a romantic story crafted around his love of Tokyo. “I thought it was ripe for telling this sad but romantic love story. It fit perfectly with what travel was and specifically what Tokyo is to me,” he says.

Because it was a completely independent experience from Girls and HBO or any of his other film projects, Shepard was responsible for financing the production. Unsure how he was going to pay for it, he was surprised to receive a residual check for Girls. “It literally paid for the movie. So, it was the perfect situation where a bit of the work I had done ended up paying for a creative experience,” he says.

While he wrote the script with Moss-Bachrach -- Marnie’s tumultuous lover, Desi, on Girls and upcoming star of Netflix’s Punisher -- in mind, Shepard turned to Dunham for help finding his lead actress. Ultimately, she passed the script to TV’s busiest star, Elisabeth Moss, who agreed to do it. “I think Lizzie was intrigued by the story and intrigued by Tokyo,” he says.