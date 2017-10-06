How Instagram and ‘The Little Rascals’ Inspired Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project’ (Exclusive)

Baker found his own “little rascal” in Prince, in what turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the film. He and Bergoch initially had the idea for the film around the time of their first collaboration, Starlet, but struggled to get the project financed. “We were so upset, but in hindsight,” he recalls. “I realized if we’d made the film in 2011, [Brooklynn] wasn’t even born or she was a year old. Things happen for a reason, and Brooklynn is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met or worked with in my life.”

“She’s a firecracker. She’s smart, she can improvise, she’s a character. She’s a natural performer,” Dafoe says of his younger costar, who will surely earn breakout success.

The film’s other breakout is Vinaite, who balances Moonee’s story as Halley and was discovered by Baker after he saw the 24-year-old’s Instagram account. “I thought that if she can be that confident in front of the camera in six seconds, I know she will be able to do it [onscreen],” he says, praising Vinaite’s natural talent despite her lack of any formal acting experience.