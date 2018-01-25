How James Corden's Life Has Changed Since Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

James Corden's got fatherhood down pat.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the late-night host at a New York City public school on Thursday, where he read Peter Rabbit to kindergartners as part of Blue Jacket Day to bring awareness to children's literacy -- and opened up about how life has changed since he became a father of three.

"Right now it's easier, because obviously she's only five weeks old. She's a baby," he gushed, joking that he and his wife, Julia, "are very aware that it's about to become zonal marking." "You take the kitchen, I'll take the living room. Let's see who wins, you know?"

Corden, who revealed that he and his wife named their newborn, Charlotte -- "We just really liked it. It's a name that we liked." -- is also dad to 6-year-old son Max and 3-year-old daughter Carey, and says his older two kids are starting to understand what he does for a living.

"I think they get it. I've done a couple things before," Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in the upcoming film, explained. "They couldn't think I'm less cool, so it's fine."

The 39-year-old actor couldn't be more excited about his new role, however.

"For many years, I mean, decades and decades, people have tried to make a Peter Rabbit movie... Will Gluck, who wrote and directed this film, wrote a script [and] the Beatrix Potter estate said, 'We love this. This feels like it is a bringing together of all these short stories and we would like to make it,'" he said. "We feel like the best thing that can happen with this movie is that the kids and families will go and see this film and then go back and find these stories and these books."

"My parents used to read me and my sisters the Peter Rabbit stories when we were growing up, and that would be the best legacy a film like this could have," he added.

Peter Rabbit hits theaters on Feb. 9.

