How Janet Jackson Is Spending the Holidays and Co-Parenting With Ex Wissam Al Mana (Exclusive)
Looks like Janet Jackson is making sure this year's holiday season is one to remember!
ET has learned that the singer will be spending Thanksgiving with the entire Jackson clan in California, and that it's the first time in five years that she's been able to celebrate the holidays with her famous family. A source close to the Jackson family tells ET that since it's also her son, Eissa's, very first Christmas, the 51-year-old superstar is pulling out all the stops. According to our source, Jackson is planning a very special celebration for Eissa, who will be a year old in January.
Meanwhile, the source says Jackson is continuing to co-parent with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, but that there's no hope for reconciliation between the two.
“All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy," the source says.
Jackson is nearing the end of her State of the World tour, with the final stop being on Dec. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. Once the tour ends, our source says the singer will take some much deserved time off, though she is undecided if she wants to go back to London, where she was previously based with Al Mana. Our source says that her brother, Randy Jackson -- who's been by her side during the tour -- is now in London taking care of legal and business issues for her. Before her tour started, Jackson and Al Mana appeared in a London court in June for divorce proceedings.
"She’s not quite sure if she will be going back to London because she calls California home, and baby Eissa has gotten used to the warm weather," our source says.
And while her tour may be ending, Jackson won't be slacking on eating healthy and exercising, our source also notes.
“She has gotten great reviews and a really positive response from her fans and the public about her appearance and her amazing weight loss," the source shares. "Janet still continues to eat clean and juice, and will continue her regime even after the tour ends. She loves the way she looks now and has turned the clock back.”
Last month, Jackson reunited with her former backup dancer, Jenna Dewan Tatum, onstage during her concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
-- Reporting by Stacie Gottsegen