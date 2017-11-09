How Janet Jackson Is Spending the Holidays and Co-Parenting With Ex Wissam Al Mana (Exclusive)

Looks like Janet Jackson is making sure this year's holiday season is one to remember!

ET has learned that the singer will be spending Thanksgiving with the entire Jackson clan in California, and that it's the first time in five years that she's been able to celebrate the holidays with her famous family. A source close to the Jackson family tells ET that since it's also her son, Eissa's, very first Christmas, the 51-year-old superstar is pulling out all the stops. According to our source, Jackson is planning a very special celebration for Eissa, who will be a year old in January.



Meanwhile, the source says Jackson is continuing to co-parent with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, but that there's no hope for reconciliation between the two.

“All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy," the source says.