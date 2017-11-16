How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Spending Their First Holidays as a Married Couple (Exclusive)
With how stressful holiday travel can be, sometimes the best plans are the ones not made.
Julianne Hough recently spoke with ET's Keltie Knight at Disney World, where she's performing with 98 Degrees for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and the 29-year-old actress revealed that she and her new husband, NHL star Brooks Laich, will keep things chill for Christmas this year.
"This is our first Christmas as a married couple, and I think we're just honestly just going to be home together," the dancing pro explained. "We've always said that, between the two families, we'll always have a year in between for ourselves."
If nothing else, it will be a good way to end such a great year in the couple's life together.
"2017 was incredible. Getting married to the love of my life was the best thing ever," Hough shared. "It's going to be hard to top. But it's all about moving forward and embracing what is next."
Meanwhile, 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey also talked holiday plans with ET, revealing that, for a long time, he and the bandmates spent them together.
"For a lot of years, we spent the holiday season together. Now our traditions are with our own families and kids," he shared. "It is a special time of year. You have to be with the people you love and I love these guys."
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration premieres on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.