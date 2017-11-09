How Kenya Moore 'Pissed Off' Cynthia Bailey This Season on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey wasn’t happy when her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kenya Moore, got married in secret.

“I'm a really, you know, good friend of Kenya's,” Cynthia tells ET. “But I did not know that she was getting married. Now, I definitely didn't know that, and I was definitely a little pissed off about that. Like, I would've loved to have been there. I feel like, I've been through a lot with Kenya and her relationships and this is the good stuff that's happening right now. Like, she met this great man and they're getting married. I'm like, hello! I've been through the bad ones with you. Can I please be a part of this amazing guy that you're in love with?”

Kenya’s decision to get married in secret, then keep her husband’s identity a secret for as long as possible, is a major part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s current 10th season. Cynthia says she has since met Kenya’s husband, Mark Daly, but it did take some time.

“He exists,” she jokes. “He's awesome and they are great together. I am so rooting for them, 100 percent, and I really, honestly couldn't be happier. I've been telling them, they have to have another wedding. One that I can not only go to, but that I can actually be a part of in some way. I have to be a bridesmaid or something.”

Kenya kept Mark away from the cameras, which seemingly caused issues with her co-stars.