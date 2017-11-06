How Kevin Hart Became an Unexpected Underwear Model (Exclusive)

Thankfully, Hart and Tommy John have turned out to be the perfect pair! What the 38-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star loves most about his briefs is how it feels like he's wearing nothing at all.

"What makes me an underwear expert? I don't think that anyone moves around more than me. You know, I think when it comes to putting every use of an hour to use, I fit the description of that guy," he explained. "Quality comfort is something that's very important at that point. When you're uncomfortable, it makes those days longer, you know? When you're constantly adjusting, rearranging, putting yourself in positions, just not be in a position to be as relaxed as possible when you're talking, when you're in front of people, whether it's audiences, office rooms, whether it's even at home when it's time to relax and lounge, those are the moments that are taken for granted, but when you actually put yourself in a position to be as comfortable as possible in those moments when you're just tired, where you are laid-back, those moments you once took for granted are then celebrated, you know?"

"I haven't picked a wedgie all day. I haven't had to adjust my situation all day, I'm good! All day," he added. "You know, normally when I wear jeans that are this tight, I have to constantly move around because my underwear is too bulky, but you know, the fact that I've got on some air, it feels like I got air, it feels like I'm walking around nude up under here, but I'm not!"