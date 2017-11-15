How Melissa Gorga Keeps Her Marriage -- and Body -- Strong (Exclusive)
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is keeping is real when it comes to her marriage.
“It's not easy,” she tells ET. “I always say marriage isn't easy. We argue all the time. But we both have the same end goal, I think, and we both love our kids … love family life. We're the same, we're compatible.”
Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, have been married for 13 years and have three children together, 12-year-old Antonia, 10-year-old Gino and 7-year-old Joey.
“I think you have to marry someone who wants the same things you do,” she adds. “We just want to be with our kids, go on vacation with our kids, and we're partiers. So, we really are. We work hard, play hard. So, it works.”
ET caught up with the Envy boutique owner at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s annual gala in Los Angeles last Thursday, where she also dished on the key to her fitter-than-ever physique.
“It's a little bit of genetics, I'm not gonna lie,” she says. “But I do work out, five days a week. I'm there every morning. I drop my children off at school and I drive straight to the gym. So, I wouldn't be so tight and fit, and I wouldn't have structure in my legs [without that].”
“And I eat right,” she adds. “I mean, I eat whatever I want on Sundays, trust me, but I enjoy working out. I like looking good. For me, it's, like, it's not a choice. It's a lifestyle: you wake up, you go to the gym, you brush your teeth. That's it.”
