How ‘Search Party’ Gets Darker, Funnier in Season 2 (Exclusive)

As each character grapples with what they’ve done, the sophomore season grows progressively darker, including its sense of humor. “With both seasons, we mapped out the plot first before there really was much humor,” Bliss says. “When you’re doing that it’s like, ‘Is this ever going to be funny? This is just horrible!’ But what we found is the darker it gets, the funnier it gets.” Though the conspirators may be losing their minds, they still have to act like everything’s just fine, which takes a lot of mental gymnastics. “You’ve still gotta go to brunch when you’ve killed someone. Life goes on!” Bliss jokes. “Shit happens, and you don’t live up to who you thought you were going to be.”

One of the most striking aspects of the second season is that the characters only grow more sympathetic the more awful things they do -- a common TV trope from Mad Men to Shameless that the Search Party cast manages to pull off with humor, all while covering up a murder. “They’re sensitive, and they don’t want to be killers, but they are. Is it enough to not want to have done something that you’ve done? Can you redeem yourself from your mistakes? Or are you stuck with the life you’ve made for yourself?” Bliss says of the questions staring down the group. Rogers adds, “That balance they ride, [between] caricature and very emotionally grounded characters, keeps you at just the right distance to laugh at them but never feel like, ‘Oh, these are terrible people, I can’t sit with this anymore.’”