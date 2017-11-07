How Susan Sarandon Hopes ‘The Children's Monologues’ Will ‘Make Us Open Our Hearts’ (Exclusive)

“It’s heartbreaking,” Sarandon tells ET about the testimony of 17-year-old Lehbow, whose story was adapted by the award-winning writer Tom Stoppard. Reading it reminded her of the firsthand accounts she’s heard on the ground in Uganda, like the plight of a young soldier whose brother was killed after he escaped the militia. “I had heard his story and I've heard other people’s stories that are in these places where the troops come in and pick up the kids and try to turn them into warriors and kill their families. I've heard the testimony of people in Uganda. So [Lehbow’s story] wasn't a complete surprise, but what's interesting is that it's a disjointed memory. What happens when you're small is that you try to distinguish between fantasy and reality and trying to give to narrative to things that can't be said.”

The real power of these monologues, Sarandon says, is the opportunity for children to share their feelings. “I’ve seen how art can express pain and optimism at the same time and how it does really help for them to tell their stories and get things out. The imagination and trauma are all bundled up together in strange ways, and I think art is really important.”