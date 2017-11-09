How Taylor Swift Finally Addressed Her Feud With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on 'Reputation'
Taylor Swift is not letting Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have the last word.
The 27-year-old singer dropped her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Friday, and as we predicted, she continued to address her feud with the couple through music.
The album's debut single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and its accompanying music video fired shots at both Kim and Kanye, with Taylor straight up saying she doesn't like the rapper's "tilted stage." Fans theorized other references included the use of snakes (in case you forgot, Kimye fans flooded her social media feeds with snake emojis following the release of that "Famous" phone call) and believed the scene with her lying in a tub full of diamonds could be a reference to Kim's robbery in Paris, France, last year.
Many thought "LWYMMD" was the last we'd hear of this drama, but after listening to the album in its entirety, it's clear Taylor had a whole lot more to say.
Take track 13 for example. On "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," Taylor goes full-on savage mode, calling out someone in her life for being "so shady."
"It was so nice being friends again / where I was giving you a second chance / but you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand."
This matches up to Taylor and Kanye's complicated, often confusing relationship over the years. It all began at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when Kanye interrupted Taylor onstage as she was accepting her award for Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me." He believed the accolade should have gone to Beyoncé that year for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)."
From then until now, there were plenty of ups and downs. To recap briefly: He apologized, they eventually became "friends again," there was more drama, but then they said they wanted to work together, she presented the MTV Video Vanguard Award to him in 2015, he sent her a bouquet of flowers, #KanTay2020 became a thing, they seemed to be on good terms. That was all until Kanye released "Famous" in 2016, joking that he and Taylor "might still have sex" because he "made that b**ch famous." Kanye claimed he called Taylor to approve the lyrics, Taylor believed otherwise. But when Kim shared the phone call via Snapchat, their feud was reignited.
Taylor's lyrics at 1:20 seem to not-so-subtly address how she felt about that fiasco: "And therein lies the issue / friends don't try to trick you / get you on the phone and mind twist you."
Oh, oh but waittt! There's more.
"I'm not the only friend you've lost lately."
True -- for Kanye, that is. He reportedly lost friends as soon as he started dating Kim back in 2012. Not to mention, he received a lot of criticism for his epic Twitter rants. And that time, prior to the 2016 election, when he defended Donald Trump during one of his concerts. And then there's his alleged feud with JAY-Z. There's more, but you get the picture.
"Here's a toast to my real friends. They don't care about that 'he said, she said.'"
The lyrics are seemingly a direct reference to "Runaway" from Kanye's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, in which he raps, "Let's have a toast for the douchebags, let's have a toast for the a**holes, let's have a toast for the scumbags, every one of them that I know."
Hey, Taylor. Not sure if you've thought about what to do for the music video for this song yet, but if this really is a reference to Kanye, we think you should bring back ballerina Taylor from "Shake It Off." For obvious reasons:
Moving on, we also have to bring up specific lyrics from track No. 3, "I Did Something Bad." This song is open to interpretation, and is most likely about an ex (looking at you, Calvin Harris), but we could also see this being a song about Kim and Kanye, who both sort of have a reputation (see what we did there?) of being a "narcissist," as Taylor sings in this song.
Here are some more "this could totally be about Kim and Kanye" lines:
"'Cause for every lie I tell them, they tell me three."
"If a man talks sh*t then I owe him nothin' / I don't regret it one bit because he had it comin.'"
"They say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good? / They say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good? / Most fun I ever had / and I'd do it over and over and over again if I could / It just felt so good."
And then, at the bridge, Taylor seemingly takes an artistic cue from Kanye with a heavy use of Auto-Tune, and when she sings, "They got their pitchforks and proof / their receipts and reasons" that sounds JUST LIKE SOMETHING KANYE WOULD DO.
Basically, this seems to be a narrative none of us will ever, ever, ever (like, ever...) be excluded from.