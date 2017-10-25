How Teresa Giudice Deals With Loneliness While Joe Is in Prison -- and His Promise to Be Better (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice admits it is “lonely” at home while her husband, Joe, serves his prison sentence.

“How do I deal with it? Well, I have four daughters that keep me very, very busy!” she tells ET. “I'm not kidding, like, if you were to come to my house, your head would spin! And I have great friends, I have to say … between my four daughters and my friends and, you know, now my dad lives with me, my plate's full.”

“No joke, I'm like the Energizer Bunny,” Teresa continues. “I never stop going. But once I lay down, I'm done. So I have nothing to think about, except sleeping.”

So, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star doesn’t really give herself time to think about the loneliness -- or, she says, the future of her relationship with her husband of 18 years. He’s expected to be released in 2019, but Teresa says she’s not sure what their life will look like then.

“I'm not predicting the future anymore,” Teresa says. “You know when they ask you that question, where do you see yourself five years from now? Or, where do you see yourself 10 years from now? I'm never answering that question again … wherever, you know, life takes me, it'll take me. I'll embrace it fully. Whatever my journey is, it is.”