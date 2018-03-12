How Zac Efron Went Method for 'The Disaster Artist': 'I Look Really Different' (Exclusive)

Not enough attention has been paid to exactly how deep the bench of talent on The Disaster Artist is beyond the Franco brothers. There's Seth Rogen and Alison Brie, of course, and then Ari Graynor! Casey Wilson! Josh Hutcherson! Melanie Griffith! Sharon Stone! And Zac freakin' Efron as actor Dan Janjigian, who played Chris-R in The Room.

"[Zac] was like, 'I've been working out a lot. I look really different and I've got this goatee, I don't know,'" James Franco recalls in this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette. "And it was like, 'Do not shave!'"

The Room was Janjigian's first acting gig -- and is his most notable film credit, still -- which gave Efron plenty to work with on set. "[Dan] had never acted before, but he just read some book about method acting or something," Franco says. "So, he's just pumping himself up and punching the walls and everything. I gave that to Zac and he just ran with it."

Lionsgate

The Disaster Artist's home entertainment release includes additional behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a movie about the making of a movie, a gag reel and a bonus feature titled, “Just a Guy Leaning on a Wall: Getting to Know Tommy," which is absolutely the first thing we'll be watching.

Unfortunately, it seems we won't be getting the deleted scene of Franco's Tommy Wiseau sadly eating a crepe, which was teased to ET by Oscar-nominated screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

"Sad Tommy is trying to keep [Greg] on the phone because he's lonely. He's eating a crepe and he's telling Greg about this crepe, [in Tommy Wiseau voice] 'This new crepe place that opened. So fantastic, these crepes,'" Weber said. "They hang up the phone and Franco, as director, just kept the camera on himself, and he's sitting there in an undershirt just sadly eating a crepe and it's getting, like, all over his face...It's so weird and sad."

"Honestly, I would watch 40 minutes of sad Tommy eating a crepe. That will be a DVD extra," he added with a laugh. "It's going to be like Blade Runner. There's going to be, like, 17 different cuts. My personal favorite is gonna be The Crepe Cut."

The Disaster Artist is available digitally and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 13.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zac Efron on Why His ‘Electric’ Kiss With Zendaya Is His All-Time Favorite Screen Smooch (Exclusive)

'The Disaster Artist' Screenwriters Get Candid About James Franco, Oscars and Tommy Wiseau Undies (Exclusive)

Dave and James Franco Reveal Why Working on 'The Disaster Artist' Finally Felt 'Right' (Exclusive)