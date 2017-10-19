Howard Stern Slams Harvey Weinstein: There Is 'No Girl on the Planet' That Wants to See Him Naked
Howard Stern has plenty of thoughts on the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.
The 63-year-old radio personality appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, when he took some pointed jabs at the once top movie mogul.
"First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies?" Stern joked. "I thought movie making was hard."
He also slammed Weinstein's appearance.
"All of these guys who do sexual harassment, I mean, they're freaks," Stern told Kimmel. "This big fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman -- here's his standard move according to all these women who have accused him -- he goes, 'Listen, I'm going to get in the shower. I want you to watch me nude.' Now, I'm a man -- if you saw me naked, you'd throw up."
"There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused," he continued. "If I was Harvey Weinstein, I'd wear a burka and say, 'Listen, you don't have to look at me.'"
Stern later brought up Bill O'Reilly and Anthony Weiner's own headline-making scandals.
"He's texting and he's sending pictures of his penis," Stern said of Weiner. "The one thing women don't want to see is a guy's penis. They want to see you got a job, they want to see you treat them nice."
Not surprisingly, the Weinstein scandal has been on the minds of everyone in Hollywood. ET recently spoke with Kate Hudson, who noted that the discussion on sexual harassment and sexual assault should continue to be discussed.
