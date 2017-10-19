Howard Stern Slams Harvey Weinstein: There Is 'No Girl on the Planet' That Wants to See Him Naked

"All of these guys who do sexual harassment, I mean, they're freaks," Stern told Kimmel. "This big fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman -- here's his standard move according to all these women who have accused him -- he goes, 'Listen, I'm going to get in the shower. I want you to watch me nude.' Now, I'm a man -- if you saw me naked, you'd throw up."

"There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused," he continued. "If I was Harvey Weinstein, I'd wear a burka and say, 'Listen, you don't have to look at me.'"

Stern later brought up Bill O'Reilly and Anthony Weiner's own headline-making scandals.

"He's texting and he's sending pictures of his penis," Stern said of Weiner. "The one thing women don't want to see is a guy's penis. They want to see you got a job, they want to see you treat them nice."