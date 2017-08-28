EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Bonneville, TV’s Patriarch on ‘Downton Abbey,’ on Movie Adaptation and ‘Viceroy’s House’

Director Gurinder Chadha, known for Bend It Like Beckham, has a personal connection to these events: Her Indian grandparents lived through the bloody conflict between the country’s Hindu and Sikh majority and the Muslim minority that sought a homeland in Pakistan. Though House reflects on how British imperial rule informed those tensions, Chadha writes in the film’s production notes that she and her co-writers “depicted a Mountbatten who was not the Machiavellian architect of Partition but a man caught up unwittingly in a bigger political game.”

Growing up in the U.K., Bonneville saw Mountbatten as “a huge figure in the royal family. He very much engineered the relationship between Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth,” the future queen, Bonneville points out. “There were many contradictions in Mountbatten. He was not a diplomat; he was a man of action, and some thought a man of rash action.” As the film demonstrates, he and Lady Mountbatten (played in the film by Gillian Anderson), while glamorous, “were not snobs. They wanted to serve their country and to serve the best interests of India. They didn’t retreat into some castle or go back to England immediately; they worked tirelessly.”