Hugh Hefner Reportedly Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony Attended by Wife and Children
It was a sad weekend for the friends and family of Hugh Hefner.
Just three days after the Playboy founder died peacefully at his home at the age of 91, he was reportedly laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles' Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.
According to TMZ, the ceremony was very private, with only his closest friends and family on site, including his wife, Crystal Harris, and his four children, Cooper, Christie, Marston and David.
The outlet reports that some of Hefner's former Playboy staff members were also in attendance.
Back in 1992, Hefner purchased a burial spot directly to the left of Marilyn Monroe's for $75,000. Other celebrities who were laid to rest in the cemetery include Farrah Fawcett, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Florence Henderson, Dean Martin, Bettie Page and Playmate Dorothy Stratten.