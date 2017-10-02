Hugh Hefner Reportedly Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony Attended by Wife and Children

It was a sad weekend for the friends and family of Hugh Hefner.

Just three days after the Playboy founder died peacefully at his home at the age of 91, he was reportedly laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles' Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.

According to TMZ, the ceremony was very private, with only his closest friends and family on site, including his wife, Crystal Harris, and his four children, Cooper, Christie, Marston and David.