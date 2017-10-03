Hugh Hefner's Death Certificate Reveals Drug-Resistant E. Coli Contributed to His Death

ET has obtained a copy of Hefner's death certificate from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, which lists the immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Secondary causes include respiratory failure, septicemia and drug resistant E. Coli. The E. Coli is listed as being from an "undetermined etiology," meaning the origin of the highly dangerous bacteria could not be confirmed.

Hefner died on Sept. 27 at 5:06 p.m., according to the certificate, and his occupation was listed simply as "Playboy Founder."