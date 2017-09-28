Hugh Hefner's Final Days: 'Playboy' Founder 'Hadn't Been Doing Well for the Last Year'

Cultural icon Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday, seemed like the kind of person who would live forever, but new information on his final days reveals that the 91-year-old's health was slowly failing him.

A source close to Hefner's family tells ET, "Hef hadn't been doing well for the last year. [His death] wasn't shocking to the family."

"Everyone is obviously sad, but they feel he lived a very fulfilling and long life" the source added.

Pamela Anderson also revealed in her tribute on Instagram that the legendary publisher was not well and faced mobility issues. In her post she wrote, "I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you, you were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear."