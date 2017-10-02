Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Breaks Silence on 'Playboy' Founder's Death

Crystal Hefner is mourning the loss of her late husband, Hugh Hefner, who died last week at the age of 91.



"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal told People. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."



Crystal continued on, describing the Playboy founder as "an American hero" and "a pioneer."



"A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world," she eulogized. "I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him."